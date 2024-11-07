 />
‘Ghaati’ reveals first look on Anushka Shetty’s birthday

The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by UV Creations and Primeshow Entertainment, positions Shetty in a lead role, with a potentially woman-driven narrative

Published - November 07, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look at ‘Ghaati’ starring Anushka Shetty

First look at ‘Ghaati’ starring Anushka Shetty | Photo Credit: UV Creations

Anushka Shetty’s first-look poster from the upcoming Telugu film Ghaati has generated significant interest online. Released today on the actress’s birthday, the poster reveals Shetty in an new role, with an edgier, more intense appearance that departs from her previous characters. The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by UV Creations and Primeshow Entertainment, positions Shetty in a lead role, with a potentially woman-driven narrative.

Anushka Shetty on ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’: The simplest of stories can be tough to narrate

In the poster, Shetty is seen holding a cigar, with blood visible on her forehead. The tone of the image, aligns with the film’s reported intense themes of survival and resilience.

Ghaati marks the second collaboration between Shetty and director Jagarlamudi, following their work on Vedam. The screenplay, co-written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Krish, and Burra Sai Madhav, reportedly looks to deliver a high-stakes story grounded in drama and conflict.

‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ movie review: Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty shoulder a simple urban romance with fun moments

Following her recent appearance in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and ahead of her Malayalam film debut in Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer, a release date for Ghaati is yet to be announced.

