Get well soon messages flood social media as video of Salman Khan wincing in pain surfaces online

In several clips circulating on the Internet, Salman could be seen wincing as he touched his right side of rib cage

Published - August 29, 2024 02:28 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends an unveiling ceremony of eco-friendly idols of Hindu deity Ganesha, crafted by students in Mumbai on 28 August, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan attends an unveiling ceremony of eco-friendly idols of Hindu deity Ganesha, crafted by students in Mumbai on 28 August, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Fans of Salman Khan grew concerned after videos of the superstar appearing bothered by an injury at an event started doing the rounds on social media, with several of them posting get well soon messages online.

In several clips circulating on the Internet, Salman —who on Wednesday attended "Bacche Bole Morya" to advocate the need of cleanliness and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season — could be seen wincing as he touched his right side of rib cage.

‘Angry Young Men’ docu-series review: Decoding Vijay with Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

In another video, the 58-year-old star could be seen taking some time to get up from the chair.

"Today he got hurt, he is not well, still he came. It shows his commitment towards the environment. Thank you so much," said Amruta Fadnavis, the organiser, at the event.

It could not be confirmed whether Salman, who is currently shooting for his next film "Sikandar", got hurt on the set.

A source close to the actor confirmed that Salman had suffered a rib injury but he is doing fine.

"Nothing to worry about. The shoot (of 'Sikandar) is on schedule, not pushed," the source added.

A worried fan wrote on X: "#SalmanKhan Bhai is suffering from serious Rib Injury, get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most (sic)" "No matter what he always gets back up #SalmanKhan #Sikandar," said another.

"Get well soon Bhai, your health and happiness matters the Most. @BeingSalmanKhan (sic)" he wrote.

"So handsome get well soon Salman Khan. Not my Bhai #SalmanKhan," said a female fan.

"Stay healthy bhai @BeingSalmanKhan nothing is more important than your health", wrote another.

