11th edition of KASHISH queer film festival gets underway online

The poster of Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, (India), the closing film of the festival.

Bengaluru

23 July 2020 16:46 IST

157 films from 42 countries will be screened; the festival is on till July 30

Joining the ranks of film festivals which have moved online this year owing to the pandemic, the 11th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival got underway online on July 22. The festival, which is on till July 30, will see 157 films from 42 countries being screened. Of this, 52 films will compete in nine categories, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay, and Best Performance in a Lead Role.

Jury members include national award winning film directors Hansal Mehta and Sunil Sukhtankar and actor Sandhya Mridul.

Advertising

Advertising

There will also be panel discussions on topics such as ‘Is Indian queer content sustainable’ (July 23 at 5 pm) with panellists such as filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Shonali Bose; ‘The Sporting Divide’ (July 25 at 5 pm) with panellists such as football player David Testo and trans athletes Chaki and Piyush Dalvi, and ‘Emerging film interface (July 29 at 5 pm). The closing ceremony will be held on July 30 at 6.30 pm.

Filmmaker and festival director Sridhar Rangayan spoke to The Hindu MetroPlus about the challenges of holding an online festival, what the festival audience can expect and if there has been a change in LGBTQIA+ content in India post the reading down of Section 377 of the IPC.

Excerpts:

What was the process of taking the film festival online and what were some of the challenges?

The KASHISH festival is usually held in the last week of May. Though we had already selected 160 films, in March we realised we can’t do the festival and so we postponed to September. And then by June, we realised that was not going to happen either. So, we decided to have an online edition. Luckily, 157 of the 160 filmmakers agreed to be part of the virtual edition. We are really grateful to them for agreeing. I know the concern a lot of filmmakers have: they want to show their films at live events, have Q and As etc. But KASHISH has built a certain reputation over the last 11 years as one of south Asia's biggest LGBTQIA+ film festivals. So, all that definitely helps.

And, I think we are the first film festival in India to go virtual with a full slate of new films. So that's really exciting for us.

In terms of the challenges, the entire team has to work long distance but that’s a minor thing. What this has done is also opened up the festival. Earlier, only people in Mumbai would be able to come to the festival or people would travel from Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi for the festival.

But this year, everyone can sit in their homes and watch and we are basically able to offer it to the world. We have 52 programmes, of which 38 are being offered to international audiences also.

Another key thing is being able to invite panellists from across the world.

The festival is divided into two segments. One is basically on the film platform where people can watch the films. The other is on our social media where people can tune in for the panel discussions, and Q and As, which are free to watch.

Can you elaborate on the curation of the films? Is there a theme?

We received about 700 submissions which was shortlisted by a preview team consisting of people from the community, media professionals, film enthusiasts.

Usually, all the films do not subscribe to the theme. This year’s theme is ‘Moving forward together’ which is basically talking about the marginalised communities within the LGBTQ spectrum. Usually, we have been focusing on lesbian and gay stories. So, the idea is to give a bigger platform to QIA+ voices in films and also in the panel discussions. In one of the panel discussions, we have two trans men athletes. So, those are things where we trying to broadbase the inclusion of LGBTQIA spectrum. We feel that it’s high time that we are not divided by these labels but at the same time it’s important to recognise these labels. One should not dismiss it like ‘what is this alphabet soup?’. One should be respectful of different identities because each identity means a lot to the person claiming it. That is what the films and discussions are basically focusing on.

There is a film on asexuality called Desire? by Garima Kaul and that’s a new thing. We have never discussed asexuality. It is not about not having romantic feelings; it is about not having sexual feelings for a person. The film shows couples who are asexual. So, these are some of the new things we are trying to learn and understand.

Sridhar Rangayan

It’s well over a year since Section 377 of the IPC was read down. Do you think there has been a change in queer content by Indian filmmakers?

Not really. We have received nearly the same number of Indian entries as last year. I don't see a big change in the way filmmakers have approached the topic. But, as I said they are more focused on other narratives now. Not just gay and lesbian narratives. We are also seeking that kind of narratives.

I think it will take time for filmmakers to understand the changes and also are we seeing the changes post Section 377 in society? I don't see that change per se. From 2009 onwards (when the Delhi High Court judgement was given), people started coming out and that didn’t stop when the Supreme Court judgement recriminalised homesexuality in 2013.

So now, yes, you're not a criminal anymore but social acceptance is still a far cry away. India still mainly comprises conservative patriarchal families and all these identities challenge patriarchy; it makes the families very uncomfortable.

I would say broadly acceptance has not happened yet, particularly in smaller towns and cities. Things are moving slowly and I’m sure there will be calls for more changes.

Can you elaborate on the KASHISH QDrishti Film grant to encourage Indian filmmakers to create LGBTQIA+ content?

In earlier years, the grant was given to a filmmaker whose films were already in competition. This year for the first time, anybody can apply. Submissions are open till August 9 and it has a grant of ₹2 lakh.

The applicant has to submit a script for a short film of a duration of up to 15 minutes. A panel will review it and the five shortlisted filmmakers will be called for a pitching session.

Visit mumbaiqueerfest.com for registration and details.