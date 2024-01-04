ADVERTISEMENT

‘Get-Set Baby!’: Unni Mukundan’s next commences production

January 04, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The comedy drama is directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan’s new film, Get-Set Baby!, recently went on floors with a pooja ceremony. The film is a comedy directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead.

ALSO READ
‘Kadhikan’ movie review: Jayaraj’s film on Kathaprasangam is a good effort that falters in certain parts

In Get-Set Baby!, Mukundan portrays an in vitro fertilization (IVF) specialist. The light-hearted comedy-drama centres on the challenges of his profession and how he goes about fixing them. The film is written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh.

Unni Mukundan last featured in Jayaraj’s Kadhikan (2023), playing the superintendent of a juvenile home. His next, Jai Ganesh, a mystery thriller, is currently in the works. The film is directed by Ranjith Sankar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US