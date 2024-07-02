‘Get Set Baby’: Makers unveil first-look poster of Unni Mukundan-Nikhila Vimal starrer

The makers of Get Set Babyreleased the first-look poster of the movie, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the poster on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Malayalam film is directed by Vinay Govind. He is known for films such as Kili Poyi (2013)and Kohinoor (2015). The poster, which also features Nikhila Vimal, hints at a light-hearted entertainer. Unni Mukundan is touted to play an IVF specialist in the movie.

The film is jointly written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh. Sam CS is the music director while Alex J Pulickal is the cinematographer. Other members of the cast include Chemban Vinod Jose, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, and Shyam Mohan.

ALSO READ:‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ movie review: Prithviraj and Basil Joseph’s humorous bromance loses steam halfway through

Unni Mukundan was last seen in Jai Ganesh. Nikhila was part of the recent blockbuster Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, and Anaswara Rajan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.