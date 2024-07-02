ADVERTISEMENT

‘Get Set Baby’: Makers unveil first-look poster of Unni Mukundan-Nikhila Vimal starrer

Published - July 02, 2024 03:42 pm IST

Starring Unni Mukundan and Nikhila Vimal, ‘Get Set Baby’ is directed by Vinay Govind

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Get Set Baby’. | Photo Credit: @Iamunnimukundan/X

The makers of Get Set Babyreleased the first-look poster of the movie, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the poster on Instagram.

The Malayalam film is directed by Vinay Govind. He is known for films such as Kili Poyi (2013)and Kohinoor (2015). The poster, which also features Nikhila Vimal, hints at a light-hearted entertainer. Unni Mukundan is touted to play an IVF specialist in the movie.

The film is jointly written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh. Sam CS is the music director while Alex J Pulickal is the cinematographer. Other members of the cast include Chemban Vinod Jose, Johny Antony, Meera Vasudevan, and Shyam Mohan.

Unni Mukundan was last seen in Jai Ganesh. Nikhila was part of the recent blockbuster Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, and Anaswara Rajan.

