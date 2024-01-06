GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gerard Butler to reprise ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ role in live-action remake

Butler will play the father role of Stoick the Vast in the remake to be helmed by Dean DeBlois

January 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gerard Butler.

Gerard Butler. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gerard Butler will reprise the How to Train Your Dragon role in the live-action remake. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Butler will play the father role of Stoick the Vast in the remake to be helmed by Dean DeBlois.

Mason Thames and Nico Parker will lead the project. They play Hiccup and Astrid respectively. The film is set to release on June 13, 2025, according to the production house Universal.

The original trilogy, produced by Dream Works Animation, is based on the books by Cressida Cowell. The series of films told the story of a viking boy and his dragon named Toothless. Released between 2010-2019, the trilogy raked in $ 1.6 billion at the global box office.

