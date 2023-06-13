Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release on Prime Video on Friday

June 13, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal-starrer action-thriller “Kandahar” will premiere in India on Prime Video on June 16, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, best known for “Angel Has Fallen” and “Greenland”, the movie released theatrically in the US in May.

Written by Mitchell LaFortune, “Kandahar” draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

In the movie, Fazal plays the role of Kahil, who goes up against Tom Harris (Butler) in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘Kandahar’ releasing on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me. Shooting with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer on Prime Video,” Fazal said in a statement.

The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan.

When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down, read the official synopsis.

Produced by Thunder Road Films, known for backing “John Wick” series, G-BASE, Capstone Group and MBC Studios, “Kandahar” will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Capstone Studios' Christian Mercuri said they are excited to have collaborated with Prime Video to launch “Kandahar” for Indian audiences.

“‘Kandahar’ has been an incredible labour of love. The gripping narrative and brilliant cinematography is sure to captivate the Indian audience, taking them on an unforgettable cinematic journey that will keep them on the edge of their seats,” Mercuri said.

Actors Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji round out the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.