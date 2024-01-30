Geraldine Viswanathan replaces Ayo Edebiri in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

January 30, 2024 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan is all set to join Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, replacing Ayo Edebiri, who is leaving the film due to scheduling issues caused by last year's dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, according to Deadline. Viswanathan is the film's second recent addition, following the signing of Lewis Pullman to replace Steven Yeun, who left for schedule reasons identical to Edebiri. Thunderbolts will premiere in July, 2025.

However, as per Deadline, Marvel had no comment. Viswanathan is a part of the cast that was announced at Disney's D23 event last year. It includes Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.

The upcoming Marvel tentpole, which is being produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, will be helmed by Jake Schreier. The comics centre on a squad of criminals who are sent on government-commissioned missions, yet little is known about the film's narrative. Viswanathan's career began with the 2018 teen comedy Blockers'. Since then, she has starred in three films, Bad Education (2019), The Broken Hearts Gallery' (2020), and The Beanie Bubble (2023), costarring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, and Sarah Snook, with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney.

She co-starred with Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Karan Soni in the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers on TBS. Next up, Viswanathan is set to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls as well as the Amazon comedy You're Cordially Invited which also stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

