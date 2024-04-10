GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Previous recipients of the honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, Harrison Ford and Jodie Foster

April 10, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

PTI
George Lucas

George Lucas | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood veteran George Lucas will be felicitated with an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, the festival organisers have announced. Lucas, best known for creating the long-running and smash hit franchises Star Wars and Indiana Jones, will receive the honour at the closing ceremony of the film gala on May 25.

Taylor Swift joins George Lucas and Steven Spielberg as highest-paid celebrities in 2024

"The Festival de Cannes has always held a special place in my heart. I was surprised and elated when my first film, THX-1138, was selected to be shown in a new program for first-time directors called the Directors’ Fortnight. Since then, I have returned to the festival on many occasions in a variety of capacities as a writer, director and producer. I am truly honoured by this special recognition which means a great deal to me," the 79-year-old director said in a statement.

Previous recipients of the honorary Palme d’Or include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker and Jodie Foster as well as Harrison Ford, a regular leading man for Lucas in Star Wars and Indiana Jones movies. Ford was feted at the festival last year.

Martin Scorsese, George Lucas combine with Film Heritage Foundation to restore Kannada classic ‘Ghatashraddha’

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 14 to 25. French actress Camille Cottin will host the opening and closing ceremonies. Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig will serve as jury president for the main competition.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.