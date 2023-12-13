ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney on Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie playing his parents in ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel: ‘It makes sense’

December 13, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Robbie and Gosling will reportedly play Danny Ocean’s parents in the upcoming prequel directed by Jay Roach

The Hindu Bureau

George Clooney; Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie 

George Clooney has reacted to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie essaying his character Danny Ocean’s parents in an upcoming prequel to Ocean’s 11 .  Robbie and Gosling essayed Barbie and Ken respectively in Greta Gerwig’s mega-success Barbie

“Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly,” Clooney was quoted as saying by Variety. The actor was speaking at the premiere of his new directorial The Boys in the Boat.

An Ocean’s 11 prequel has been development since 2022, though not much is know about the film. Jay Roach is set to direct the prequel.

The Ocean’s heist franchise, based on the 1960 Rat Pack film, was started by director Steven Soderbergh back in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven.

The film starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts minted over 450M worldwide. It was followed by Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and 2018’s female-centric Ocean’s 8.

