George Clooney, Julia Roberts reunite for ‘Ticket To Paradise’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts

07 April 2021 12:37 IST

The film features the stars as a divorced couple who go to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago

George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ upcoming movie “Ticket To Paradise” will be released in the US theatrically on September 30, 2022.

The film will feature Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as “Ocean’s 11”, “Ocean’s 12” and “Money Monster.

According to Variety, “Ticket To Paradise” is expected to begin filming later this year. The movie will be shot on location in Queensland, Australia, and will get tax incentives from the Australian federal government and from Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Ol Parker, known for movies like “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” and “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”, will direct from a script he wrote with Daniel Pipski.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balderstone and Sarah Harvey.

Clooney is also producing with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Roberts, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films.