George Clooney, Julia Roberts on reuniting for ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the set of “Ticket To Paradise” | Photo Credit: Vince Valitutti

Six years since the release of Money Monster, Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are all set to reunite on screen in Ticket To Paradise.

The Universal Pictures movie is directed by Oliver Parker and tells the story of a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) who team up and travel to Bali so as to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Speaking about doing a film with Roberts after many years, Clooney said, “Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her. Ol Parker (the director) sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her, ‘I’ll do it if you do it,’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you will.’ And not long after that, we were heading to Australia.”

Julia Roberts said, “George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well. I think we also get a lot of joy out of making each other laugh. We both take an immense amount of care in creating an environment where people feel creative and happy at work. It brings out the best in everyone.”

Ticket To Paradise also stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo, and Billie Lourd in pivotal roles. The film will hit screens in India on October 6. Notably, India is one of the first countries to witness an early release of the film.