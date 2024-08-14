GIFT a SubscriptionGift
George Clooney criticizes Quentin Tarantino and labels David O. Russell a ‘Miserable F**k’

The two-time Oscar winner felt irritated with Tarantino and spoke harshly of David O. Russell, reflecting on his challenging experiences with both directors

Published - August 14, 2024 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
George Clooney

George Clooney | Photo Credit: POOL

In a GQ interview, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, engaged in a candid discussion about their experiences with some of Hollywood’s most renowned directors. Clooney, in particular, took a moment to address his feelings towards Quentin Tarantino, revealing he’s “a little irritated” by the director’s recent remarks about him.

George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer 'Wolfs' is getting a sequel

Clooney recounted a comment from Tarantino, who, during an interview, seemingly questioned Clooney’s movie star status and suggested he lacked significant post-millennium hits. “Quentin said some shit about me recently,” Clooney said. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars… and then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole fucking career.’” Clooney’s response to the slight was, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don’t mind giving him shit. He gave me shit.”

Actor George Clooney, top Biden fundraiser, says Democrats not going to win presidency with him

While Clooney’s comments on Tarantino seemed to tame, his reflections on director David O. Russell were far less forgiving. Clooney, who starred in the 1999 film Three Kings directed by Russell, expressed lasting frustration with the experience. “The older you get, time allotment is very different,” Clooney said. “Five months out of your life is a lot. And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I’m going to have a miserable f**k like David O. Russell making my life hell. Making every person on the crew’s life hell.’ It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life.”

Quentin Tarantino abandons ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film

The two-time Academy Award winner achieved global fame in the early 2000s with the Ocean’s film series, and continued to captivate audiences with acclaimed films such as Michael Clayton, Up in the Air, The Descendants, The Perfect Storm, and the recent success Ticket to Paradise. His upcoming film, Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to premiere out of competition at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in September.

