George Clooney, Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ sequel no longer in making

Wolfs 2, the sequel to the action comedy from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts that starred Brad Pitt and George Clooney, has been cancelled. The confirmation comes after Collider published an interview with Watts on Friday morning, according to Variety.

Promoting his new Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, the filmmaker was asked about his coming plans, responding “I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel.” Earlier in August, Apple confirmed that it was pulling the wide theatrical release of the film, which it had partnered with Sony on as a distributor.

Instead, Wolfs moved to a one-week limited theatrical engagement on September 20, with its debut on the streamer Apple TV+ coming a week after on September 27. The abrupt new strategy, enacted just over a month ahead of release, raised some eyebrows, as Clooney had stated in 2023 that “Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release.”

But the shift to a limited run also came packaged with news that Apple had signed Jon Watts to direct, write and produce a Wolfs sequel, with Clooney and Pitt expected to return to play a pair of fixers operating in the criminal underworld.

In September, Brad Pitt and George Clooney attended the Venice premiere of the film in a grand way. While speaking to People at the premiere, Clooney opened up about working with long-time friend Pitt. ”There’s nothing good about it. It’s all a disaster,” said Clooney jokingly. ”It’s fun to work with people you know really well,” he added.

Apart from discussing their friendship, Clooney spoke about a controversial New York Times article that claimed he and Pitt were paid over USD 35 million each for their roles in Wolfs. ”[It was] an interesting article and whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries...it’ll make it impossible to make films. Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.