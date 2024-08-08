ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer 'Wolfs' is getting a sequel

Published - August 08, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The film marks their reunion after 2008’s ‘Burn After Reading’, and will see Clooney and Pitt play fixers who accidentally end up working the same job

PTI

Brad Pitt and George Clooney in a still form ‘Wolfs’ | Photo Credit: Apple TV

A sequel to the upcoming action comedy Wolfs, starring Hollywood superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is in the works. The development came ahead of the film's out-of-competition premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and its limited theatrical release in the US via Sony on September 20. It will debut on streaming platform Apple TV+ on September 27.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite for Apple TV’s ‘Wolfs’

Wolfs, which marks their reunion after 2008's Burn After Reading, will see Clooney and Pitt play fixers who accidentally end up working the same job.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Jon Watts (Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man trilogy) has a deal with Apple for the follow-up. It is, however, unclear if deals for Clooney and Pitt to return are done.

Matt Damon interview: On ‘The Instigators’ and his friendship with the Affleck brothers

Wolfs is produced by Clooney's banner Smokehouse and Pitt's production house Plan B. It also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buric.

Watts and McGunigle are attached as producers, alongside Clooney, Grant Heslov, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Michael Beugg is credited as executive producer.

Brad Pitt’s movie about Formula 1 titled ’F1’

Clooney and Pitt have also co-starred in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy: Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007).

