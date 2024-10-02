ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ becomes most viewed film in Apple TV+ history

Updated - October 02, 2024 02:38 pm IST

The film is said to have boosted viewership by nearly 30% week over week on the service for the platform

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Wolfs’

Director Jon Watts’s Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in lead roles, has become the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history.

ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer 'Wolfs' is getting a sequel

According to an article on Deadline, the film boosted viewership by nearly 30% week over week on the service for the platform. The film, which premiered on September 27, in more than 100 countries, is said to have created the biggest viewership spikes in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

ALSO READ: ‘Wolfs’ movie review: George Clooney and Brad Pitt turn up the charm for this smooth operation

This comes just a week after the film premiered after its limited theatrical run. Interestingly, the streamer had already given the green light to a sequel to Wolfs which will have George Clooney and Brad Pitt returning to play the lead roles, along with Jon Watts as director.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
George Clooney, Brad Pitt-starrer 'Wolfs' is getting a sequel

Wolfs is produced by Grant Heslov, Clooney and Dianne McGunigle, with Michael Beuggn, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić. Apple produced with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Also producing are Watts, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Michael Beugg was executive producer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US