George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s ‘Wolfs’ becomes most viewed film in Apple TV+ history

Director Jon Watts’s Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt in lead roles, has become the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history.

According to an article on Deadline, the film boosted viewership by nearly 30% week over week on the service for the platform. The film, which premiered on September 27, in more than 100 countries, is said to have created the biggest viewership spikes in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

ALSO READ: ‘Wolfs’ movie review: George Clooney and Brad Pitt turn up the charm for this smooth operation

This comes just a week after the film premiered after its limited theatrical run. Interestingly, the streamer had already given the green light to a sequel to Wolfs which will have George Clooney and Brad Pitt returning to play the lead roles, along with Jon Watts as director.

Wolfs is produced by Grant Heslov, Clooney and Dianne McGunigle, with Michael Beuggn, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić. Apple produced with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Also producing are Watts, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. Michael Beugg was executive producer.