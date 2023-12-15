ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney, Adam Sandler to lead Noah Baumbach's next movie

December 15, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

The project will mark a reunion between Baumbach and Sandler after they collaborated on ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’

PTI

George Clooney | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

George Clooney and Adam Sandler will play the lead roles in filmmaker Noah Baumbach's next feature film.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be Baumbach's fourth project with streaming service Netflix after "White Noise", "The Meyerowitz Stories" and "Marriage Story".

The plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps.

The project will mark a reunion between Baumbach and Sandler after they collaborated on "The Meyerowitz Stories", while it will be the first time Clooney will work with the critically-acclaimed filmmaker.

The untitled film will be produced by Baumbach alongside Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who also worked with the director on "Marriage Story".

