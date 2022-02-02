Geoffrey Rush to portray comedian Groucho Marx in biopic ‘Raised Eyebrows’

02 February 2022 17:33 IST

Also starring Charlie Plummer and Sienna Miller, the film comes from writer-director Oren Moverman

Veteran actor Geoffrey Rush will be playing iconic comedian Groucho Marx in the upcoming biographical film “Raised Eyebrows”.

Also starring Charlie Plummer and Sienna Miller, the film comes from writer-director Oren Moverman, who earlier worked on movies such as “The Messenger” and “Time Out of Mind”.

According to Variety, the movie is an adaptation of Steve Stoliar’s memoir “Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House”.

“Raised Eyebrows” is set between 1973 and 1977 and stars Plummer as Stoliar, who is hired by Erin Fleming (Miller) to work with an ageing and frail Groucho Marx (Rush).

Fleming was in charge of Marx’s personal and professional life as his manager, and the two had a controversial relationship.

Moverman has worked on the “Raising Eyebrows” screenplay with Stoliar.

The filmmaker will also produce the project alongside Cold Iron Pictures CEO Miranda Bailey.

Marx was a comedian, TV host, and actor who made several critically acclaimed comedies with his brothers in the 1930s, and has since been widely regarded as one of America’s greatest comedic talents.

Over the course of the 1930s and 40s, Groucho and his brothers made 13 comedies together, many of which have since been deemed classics of the genre. These include “Animal Crackers” (1930), “Duck Soup” (1933), “A Night at the Opera” (1935), and “At the Circus” (1939).