‘Genda Phool’: Rapper Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez deliver surprise music video

With new film releases or songs all on standby following the coornavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, rapper Badshah and actor Jacqueline Fernandez have sprung a surprise by releasing a new music video Genda Phool.

A festive song, the video is themed around Durga Pujo, and is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli. The video begins with Badshah attending a Durga Pujo event, and meeting Jacqueline there, who is dressed in traditional Bengali attire, that leads to the party getting underway.

Director Karan Johar launched the song on social media, posting, “Here is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! ENJOY.”

Here is is the new @Its_Badshah track to lift all your collective spirits!!! Dance to it! Sing to it! And omg how hot is @Asli_Jacqueline !!!! Such a cool song this is!!! https://t.co/F3iWvZfjOh ENJOY — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 26, 2020

Recently, Jacqueline was also seen in another music video, Mere Angne Mein, with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

In a press statement, rapper Badshah said, “Genda Phool has been a special experience for me, this is my attempt at treating the audience with something new and exciting. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from the audiences. I have always wanted to make content that is relatable across the globe and here I am with a very special song, 'Genda Phool'. I hope the audience continues to support me in my new journey and likes this new song.”