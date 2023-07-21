‘Gen V’: ‘The Boys’ spin-off to premiere on September 29 on Prime Video

July 21, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Gen V, the upcoming spin-off series to smash hit show The Boys, will premiere on Prime Video on September 29, the streamer announced Friday.

In a press release, Prime Video said the first three episodes of the show will debut exclusively on September 29, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the epic finale on November 3.

Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Gen V features an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

It also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with actors Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their characters from The Boys, created by Eric Kripke.

Gen V follows the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given, as per the official description.

"These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking. They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," it added.

The series is executive produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Star.

Gen V is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.