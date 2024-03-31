‘Gen V’ star Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in tragic motorcycle accident

March 31, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Chance Perdomo, known for his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has tragically passed away at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident.

According to Variety, Perdomo’s publicist confirmed his death, stating that he was the sole individual involved in the accident. The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their son and brother.

Authorities have not disclosed the exact location of the accident. Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department were unable to confirm if it occurred in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Perdomo starred in Amazon Prime’s The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, where he played Andre Anderson, a student at Godolkin University who harnesses magnetic manipulation abilities. His colleagues expressed shock at his passing and producers of the series described him as a talented performer and a kind person.

Born on October 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, Perdomo began his acting career in England. He appeared in several television shows and short films before gaining recognition for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Perdomo’s work extended beyond television, including roles in the After film series. Production on the second season of Gen V has been delayed indefinitely following his death.

