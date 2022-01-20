‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer: Shakun Batra’s relationship drama promises to dazzle

A still from ‘Gehraiyaan’

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, and will premiere February 11 on Amazon Prime

The trailer of director Shakun Batra’s next film Gehraiyaan is out.

Labelled as a complex relationship drama, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, the film is set for release on February 11, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Shakun Batra is known for his earlier films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons.

Here is the official synopsis of the film: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said, “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft."

“In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me,” Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a film I am so incredibly proud of will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video! I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable."

Ananya Panday added: “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing."