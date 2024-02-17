Gautham Menon’s ‘Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha’ gets a new release date

February 17, 2024 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST

One of director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s long-awaited films, Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, has finally gotten a release date. The filmmaker has confirmed that the action thriller will hit theatres on March 1.

Starring Comali and Seeru-fame Varun in his first lead role, Joshua... also stars Krishna and Raahei. Touted to be the story of a bodyguard, the film went on floors in late 2019 only to get delayed because of the pandemic.

Singer Karthik is composing music for Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha which has cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Gautham’s frequent collaborator Anthony. Varun’s uncle Ishari Ganesh of Vels Film International, who had earlier worked with Gautham for Enai Noki Paayum Thota and produced his film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, has bankrolled the upcoming film.