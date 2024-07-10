ADVERTISEMENT

Gautham Menon to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s next

Published - July 10, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Interestingly, Gautham is also starring in Mammootty’s upcoming film ‘Bazooka’ helmed by Deeno Dennis

The Hindu Bureau

From the launch event of Mammootty’s next | Photo Credit: @mammukka/X

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo, is next teaming up with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the filmmaker’s Malayalam debut. The film’s launch event happened earlier today in Kochi.

Kerala politicians stand by actor Mammootty facing online harassment, call him State's pride

Mammootty took to X to share images from the event and also confirmed that his production banner, Mammootty Kampany, will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project.

Gautham’s collaboration with Mammootty was long rumoured about and it is speculated that Nayanthara will be playing the film’s female lead. The cast and crew details of the new project are yet to be announced.

How Mammootty rewrote the rules of stardom yet again in 2023

Gautham, who has been starring in quite a few Tamil films, has also starred in Malayalam films like Trance, Lovefully Yours Veda, Anuragam and Sesham Mike-il Fathima. Interestingly, he is also a part of Mammootty’s upcoming film Bazooka helmed by Deeno Dennis. son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis who had worked on several Mammootty films.

