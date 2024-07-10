Gautham Menon to make his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s next

Mammootty, who was last seen in Turbo, is next teaming up with director Gautham Vasudev Menon for the filmmaker’s Malayalam debut. The film’s launch event happened earlier today in Kochi.

Mammootty took to X to share images from the event and also confirmed that his production banner, Mammootty Kampany, will be bankrolling the yet-to-be-titled project.

Gautham’s collaboration with Mammootty was long rumoured about and it is speculated that Nayanthara will be playing the film’s female lead. The cast and crew details of the new project are yet to be announced.

Gautham, who has been starring in quite a few Tamil films, has also starred in Malayalam films like Trance, Lovefully Yours Veda, Anuragam and Sesham Mike-il Fathima. Interestingly, he is also a part of Mammootty’s upcoming film Bazooka helmed by Deeno Dennis. son of veteran screenwriter Kaloor Dennis who had worked on several Mammootty films.

