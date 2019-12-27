Gautham Menon to act in key role in Vishnu Vishal’s ‘FIR’

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who has been spotted sparingly on screen earlier in his own films or those of others, will now be seen in a full-fledged role in Vishnu Vishal’s FIR.

FIR is directed by debutant Manu Anand, who was one of Gautham Menon’s key assistant directors in his previous films.

Gautham is currently filing Joshua: Adhyayam Ondru with actor Varun in the lead as well as finishing up the post-production for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram. He will shoot for FIR in between these commitments, as the film is set for an early 2020 release.

FIR is touted to revolve around a Muslim youngster whose life is derailed into confusion as he gets caught up in a series of unfortuante incidents. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to post the news and thanked Gautham: “You've always been a person that I've looked up to in cinema , and I'm soooo happy that you're a part of my own film now :) :) Thank you @menongautham sir for agreeing to be a part of our #FIR journey, really excited to see you on the sets:) #myfanboymoment #GVMJoinsFIR.”