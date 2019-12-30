Movies

Gautham Menon replaced by Natty in Sibiraj’s film

Cinematographer-turned-actor Natty aka Nataraj Subramaniam

The director was recently signed on to act in Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film ‘FIR’

A few days ago, it was confirmed that filmmaker Gautham Menon would be a part of Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming film, FIR. It could be that the Enai Noki Paayum Thota director has taken on too many acting commitments because it has now emerged that he has been dropped from Sibiraj’s upcoming film Walter. He will be replaced by cinematographer-turned-actor Natty aka Nataraj Subramaniam, who was last seen in Sivakarthiekyan’s Namma Veettu Pillai.

U Anbu, who is helming Walter, confirms the news: “We had initially approached Gautham Menon for this particular role, and he was really excited to play the character. However, he couldn’t take up the project owing to call sheet issues and directorial commitments. So, we approached Natty. He gave the nod as he liked the film’s premise and his role as well. We started shooting his portions 15 days ago across Kumbakonam, Chennai and Tanjore.” Anbu, however, remains tight-lipped about Natty’s character. “We are confident that his character will find a good reception among the audience,” he adds.

Walter is produced by Shruthi Tilak for 11:11 Productions, and has Shirin Kanchwala (last seen in Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja) playing the female lead. Samuthirakani plays a prominent role as well.

