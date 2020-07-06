Gautham Menon, Manoj Bajpayee to narrate COVID-19 documentary on Discovery

Gautham Menon

06 July 2020 13:49 IST

‘COVID-19: India’s War Against The Virus’ will provide a glimpse into all the key steps taken to battle the pandemic in India

Tamil filmmaker Gautham Menon and Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee have collaborated with Discovery Plus to narrate an upcoming documentary that will provide a glimpse into all the key steps being taken across India to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Extensively shot during the period of lockdown, COVID-19: India’s War Against The Virus will traverse across the nation mapping the pandemic and tell the story through interviews with subject matter experts, front line workers, patients, migrant workers, and others working tirelessly behind the scenes to arrest the spread of this deadly disease. The film will also shed light on the innovations and the way technology is being used to combat the virus.

The Hindi voiceover will be provided by Manoj Bajpayee and the Tamil voiceover by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The documentary also features several scientists, doctors, ministers and government officials on the forefront of the coronavirus battle.

“Meaningful cinema, meaningful projects have always endeared me, and I believe such specials are relevant not just for today but will continue to engage our future generations as well,” said Manoj Bajpayee. “This is an important story and needs to be told in an impactful manner. I and proud to be part of this monumental project and target to bring all my experience into play for the narration in Hindi language.”

“The fact that we all have been directly impacted by the pandemic makes this project different from others I have been part of. You almost relive part of your life as the reels go by but at the same time the documentary shines light on so much that you weren’t aware of. That is why documentaries, as an entertainment tool, in my view, will always have a special pride of place,” said Gautham Vasudev Menon. “It is a valiant effort. I could not have asked for a better debut as a narrator, especially in my mother tongue Tamil, and coincidentally this marks my first documentary ever.”

The documentary will drop on Discovery Plus on July 16 at 8:00 pm; Discovery Channel and Discovery Channel HD will premiere it at 8:00 pm on July 20