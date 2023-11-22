Gautham Menon interview: How ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ pushed him to the very edge, and why he’s stronger for it

November 22, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

It is a little unnerving that Gautham Menon appears so calm when we meet him at his charming Besant Nagar office. Around us, several bookshelves teem with novels by authors like James Patterson, Lee Child and Robert Ludlum; no doubt, some of them have served as heady inspiration for his many successful cop thrillers.

Nobody would guess that the filmmaker has been fighting an uphill battle to see his latest film — Dhruva Natchathiram with actor Vikram in the lead role — see the light of day. But then again, after years of being trapped in production hiatus, the film has finally locked a release date of November 24, so Gautham can afford to break into a wry smile.

“Weird thoughts do come and go. I have definitely wondered about running away from it all. These last six months of trying to release the film have truly pushed me to my limits. But every time I’ve faced a brick wall, thankfully, I have decided to go ahead and figure out how to break it.”

“After 22 years, if I’m still around, and if there’s a decent buzz around a film of mine, I must have done something right,” he muses, settling into an easy and long-winded conversation with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excerpts from the interview:

Before we talk about ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, surely a case has to be made for you being one of the most prolific Tamil actors in 2023; 10 films this year and counting…

GVM: I’ve acted in 10 films this year?! Okay, I swear I hadn’t realised that until you told me just now. Umm...

You might have gotten into acting for various reasons, but after roles such as Sunil Menon in ‘Viduthalai’ and Joshy in ‘Leo,’ are you now more comfortable — and eager — to be in front of the camera?

GVM: Ideally, I think I’m done with acting. Though I have had a few really bad experiences, I’m very thankful for my acting stint as it helped me sort out things financially. If calls come from filmmakers like Vetri or Lokesh, then I might consider it again.

My team keeps insisting I say no to acting offers. But for instance, director Hari called me recently for a single day’s shoot — he wanted me to play an IAS officer — and I was happy to do that.

But, as a director, surely it must have been interesting to interact and witness up close how your peers like Vetrimaaran and Lokesh Kanagaraj operate?

GVM: For sure. It was a huge learning process for me to be on the sets of filmmakers whose work you watch and admire; especially to be part of that process, look around, and wonder if their style is similar to mine or different.

When Lokesh called me for Vikram, I was busy making Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; so when he offered Leo, I couldn’t say no. I thought it was fantastic how he managed such a big production and the number of people on set, as well as handling a star like Vijay. Very few directors can attain the kind of creative liberty he has now; even Kamal sir agreeing to lend his voice to that scene in Leo was such a big deal.

Usually, there isn’t enough camaraderie between actors for them to agree to collaborate, but the fact that they have respect for Lokesh and the world he’s created to come together like this… he deserves a lot of credit.

With Vetri in Viduthalai, it’s so impressive how he’s in complete control of the set; the entire process is driven by him, and he oversees everything. He has a very evolving sort of style with lots of discussions. There was even a crew on set filming the process of his filmmaking.

So, moving on to ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’...

GVM: The elephant in the room.

The almost-decade-long drama and financial problems associated with the film have already been well-documented. Did you wish at any point that you hadn’t taken up the project in the first place?

GVM: Honestly, if you ask me, the challenge only really began after I finished work on the movie and started trying to put it out there. Yes, things went asunder and it was up to me to figure out how to release the project; I just couldn’t let it lie there on the shelves. And yes, I would have done the same for any film, not just DN.

But this entire journey did open up several doors for me, I met a lot of people, and became more integrated within the industry. During COVID, there was even a circle of directors that was formed, and we met at each others’ offices regularly to discuss the business of cinema, and so on.

Ultimately, I have no regrets at all. DN has taught me a lot; how to be resilient and dogged. I told my team that this would take us to the very edge, but it would still be worth it.

There have also been several casting changes, the biggest of which, of course, was Suriya walking out and eventually Vikram coming on board...

GVM: With all due respect to Suriya, his biggest question over the film was what the reference for the subject matter was, and if we could get the audience to believe in these imaginary characters. But I didn’t have any such doubts; maybe this scenario doesn’t exist in reality per se, but the job of any filmmaker — in this case, me — is to draw in the viewers and convince them.

And it’s not a deep Inception-kind of film or anything; it’s a breezy, commercial outing with some interesting conversations thrown in that will keep the audience engaged for two hours and 20 minutes. The film doesn’t look dated at all.

Around four years after Suriya exited the film, Vikram sir came on board, and he is really swag as Dhruv/ John. There are no get-up changes or over-dramatisation of scenes; it’s just a very stylish and easy performance from him. It’s also the best he’s ever looked on-screen.

Let’s talk about the other cast members in the film. All your best action-thrillers have had strong antagonists; from Pandiya in ‘Kaakha Kaakha’ and Victor in ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ to Amudhan and Ilamaaran in ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu.’ Is this how you imagined Vinayakan’s role to be initially, an equal to Vikram on-screen?

GVM: You do hope for something like that to happen when you first write the script. In my mind, I had this image of Vikram and Vinayakan’s characters being equal opposites; classy and sophisticated gents, but with a streak of local attitude beneath their posh demeanor. They both exude this ‘don’t mess with me’ attitude. DD (who is part of the film too) was the one who suggested that I watch Kammatipaadam and cast Vinayakan as the antagonist.

Vikram ended up sharing a great bond with Vinayakan on the sets; he even watched the film recently and praised the antagonist’s performance. It was fantastic that he was not insecure or averse to the idea of having a strong villain; in fact, Vikram encouraged it.

The rest of the ensemble cast comprises actors we don’t really associate with action in the first place, like Simran, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, DD and so on. They are also people you have worked with multiple times before, and friends of yours; a conscious decision?

GVM: You’re right, they are all my friends. Probably the only friends I have left in the industry…

That’s not true.

GVM: (Laughs) No, but the truth is, I really wanted to work with all of them, and set their characters in this new space. There was no screen test or audition; Simran, DD, Parthiban sir, Radhikaa, Satish, Maya, Vamsi, Salim, Preethi… they all came on board immediately. Parthiban’s character is especially interesting, as he will keep you guessing as to what his true intentions are.

The film is divided into chapters, and a voiceover connects them. One of these also features a short romance; that of a man in his late 40s connecting with a much younger girl, played by Ritu Varma.

You have already spoken a lot about the subject matter in the film lending itself to prequels and sequels...

GVM: The idea stemmed from an article I read in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. Could it have been prevented? Was it a lack of intelligence, or did a lot of red tape and bureaucracy have to be cleared? Did we know about the attack earlier and not act upon it?

So what if someone at the helm of affairs decides to set up a covert team of specialists who will work to prevent such incidents? That, in essence, is the spirit of Dhruva... It’s a whole new world that I want the audience to traverse into.

I don’t show you how the team was formed or their backstories. But in the 15th year of their existence, everyone comes together to nullify a new threat that has emerged.

There are a few loose ends here and there, but there are no issues with continuity. The idea was always to make a series of films, spinning off from the first one that would tie up all these unanswered questions. From Suriya to Karthi to Vijay, any of these actors could take on the lead role in this franchise of sorts. Having said that, Vikram sir has promised me that if the film does well, he will do part two himself.

Now imagine for a minute that Gautham Menon woke up tomorrow with no problems or commitments in his career. What is the first film he would make? And why would it be ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2’?

GVM: You’re right!

I can just see you going back there.

GVM: Very true. But that’s also the dichotomy right now. A love story is not looked at as a commercial option, unfortunately. There’s a particular romance script that I’ve pitched to seven or eight stars, but all of them have turned it down, saying they want a pan-Indian action film.

It’s a shame, because I feel that a love story will still travel across regions, with the right lead pair casting and music composer. So yes, if I had the money and the film was in my control, I would totally make a romance now. It could be VTV2, or there’s also a project tentatively titled Superstar that I’m trying to make at every point.

But in this post-pandemic era of only big-budget event films succeeding in theatres, could a straight romance drama like ‘VTV’ or even an ‘Alaipayuthey’ do the kind of numbers they did when they were released 15-20 years ago?

GVM: I think they will, but the problem is... nobody else does. How can you really predict box-office success? All you can do is believe in a project wholeheartedly and put it out. So many formulaic projects have petered down after a week in the theatres, so you can’t predict or control anything. It depends entirely on the collective audience response, and I am ready to experiment without being expensive about it.

The names of your three sons are Arya Yohan, Dhruva and Adhya. ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ is after Dhruva and your unrealised project with Vijay — ‘Yohan’ — is after Arya Yohan. Will your next film be titled ‘Adhya’?

GVM: Actually his full name is Adhya Joshua… (grins) now, my wife is going to have a big problem with me talking about them.

(Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha is an upcoming action-thriller directed by Gautham, with actor Varun in the lead role)

Have you ever been tempted to cast any of them in your films? I know you have always wanted to make ‘Chennaiyil Oru Mazhai Kaalam’ with a set of newcomers..

GVM: No, not at all. They are completely into cricket and their education. Arya has just finished college, and so his attention is now 100% on sport. Their days begin with training sessions, cricket camps, travelling out of town for matches… even our (Gautham and his wife’s) schedules are totally based on their availability. We don’t know if they’ll make the cut and go all the way to play at the highest level, but right now, we are just giving them the supportive push that they need.

You are making films, web-series, anthologies, music videos, moderating seminars, interviewing other stars… why do all this and stretch yourself so thin?

GVM: Someone asked me why I do music videos since my brand is that of a feature film filmmaker. But if I have an idea for a three-minute video, and the best way to represent that is in the form of a song, why not do that? It’s not like some major money is coming into my account due to this, but it keeps me invested.

Similarly, my idea of doing interviews with people simply began with me wanting to talk to Mani (Ratnam) sir and asking him a bunch of questions to learn from him.

I keep wanting to work with him even today, but I don’t think he’s ever going to agree… anyway, I couldn’t just walk into his office and do this. So I came up with the idea of Uraiyaadal and stuff (his YouTube series) to facilitate that conversation with Mani sir; and other people like Dhanush, Anushka, and more recently, Karthi were happy to be part of the series too.

What has been your biggest takeaway from the ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ experience, and what would you want other filmmakers to learn from it?

GVM: I definitely won’t say that the industry is not an easy place, that you will lose money being a filmmaker, and all that. This is a fantastic space to be in — if you work with the right people. But who are those people and how can you find them? Somewhere down the line, you will know within yourself who to trust. Do give a long rope to everyone, but you’re the one who needs to take those big calls and decisions. Make sure the funds are structured, but if things go haywire, own up to the mistakes.

Try to ensure the writing is yours, or work with someone who will give you a script that you can inhabit. There is no need to panic or be desperate; if you make one good film, there will be a beeline to sign you. But don’t rush into it, just wait and think carefully about what to do next.

Dhruva Natchathiram is set to release in theatres on November 24

Watch the full interview here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.