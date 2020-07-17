Gautham Menon: I don’t regret making my cop films

Gautham Menon’s ‘Yenna Arindhaal’ starred Ajith as Sathyadev IPS

17 July 2020 11:30 IST

The director’s penchant for the khakhi has come forth in Suriya’s ‘Kaakha Kaakha’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’ and Ajith’s ‘Yennai Arindhaal’

Ever since the Sathankulam case came into limelight, portrayal of cops in Tamil cinema is among the most discussed topics.

Director Hari, known for his Singam film franchise with actor Suriya, has stated on record how he regrets making cop films. “I feel deeply hurt that I made five films glorifying the police department,” he wrote.

However, Gautham Menon, another filmmaker known for taking up police subjects, has a different take. “I do not regret making cop films. I have had policemen walk up to me and say, ‘Naanga police aanadhe unagalala dhan’ (We joined the police force inspired by your films),” says the filmmaker, during an exclusive chat with The Hindu promoting his association with Discovery Plus’ COVID-19 documentary.

The director’s penchant for the khakhi has come forth in many of his films; Suriya’s ‘Kaakha Kaakha’, Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’ and Ajith’s ‘Yennai Arindhaal’ are among his most-loved works. “In the beginning of 2020, I was invited to a police ball in which several young IPS officers came to me and said, ‘I joined the Academy because I saw Kaakha Kaakha’ and ‘I did this because I saw Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu’,” recalls the filmmaker, “Their wives were there, and they were all in a nice space, patting me on the back and asking what I was upto next.”

Gautham likened the situation to a line from his own film, ‘Yennai Arindhaal’. “There is a thin line that we don’t cross. We all have images of us crossing these lines — and some people actually do — but most of us do not. That’s the kind of difference that exists within the police department as well. There are lots of honest, proper police officers who work within the system and handle things the way they should be. And there are a few who cross the line,” he says, adding, “I think it’s all about leadership within that space and what they put out for their juniors and fellow officers.”