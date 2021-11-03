Gautham Menon denies being part of ‘Anbuselvan,’ expresses shock at Pa. Ranjith’s tweet

A film poster starring Gautham Menon as the lead actor in a cop thriller, went viral on social media

Actor-director Gautham Menon was in for a shock on Wednesday morning after a new film poster titled Anbuselvan, bearing his image as an acting lead, went viral on social media.

Director Pa. Ranjith was among the many personalities who shared the poster and wished Gautham good luck with the project.

Within minutes of the poster releasing, Gautham took to Twitter to clarify that he wasn’t a part of this movie: “This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I’m supposed to be acting in.I don’t know or haven’t met the director whose name is on this poster. Producer has got big names to tweet this. It’s shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily.”

The poster that went viral on social media

Pa. Ranjith deleted the tweet he had posted, as did several other film accounts in Kollywood.

It is still unclear how a seemingly-fake poster, inspired by Suriya’s character of Anbuselvan in Gautham Menon’s hit film Kaakha Kaakha, managed to do the rounds. The film claims to have Vinoth Kumar as the director, produced by Seventy MM Studios and presented by M Magesh.

Gautham Menon is currently working on Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, starring Silambarasan. He was last seen as an actor in Rudra Thandavam, while his most recent directorial was Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru from the Netflix anthology Navarasa.