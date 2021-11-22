Gautham Menon as antagonist in Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Michael’

‘Michael’, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and starring Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi, will star director Gautham Menon as the antagonist

Michael is a pan-Indian film starring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead and has Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal special action role. The action entertainer now has on board director Gautham Vasudev Menon as the antagonist. The film’s team made the announcement on social media by unveiling a poster featuring a character’s blood-soaked hand in handcuffs.

In the recent past, Menon has made his presence felt as an actor in films as well as anthology series for digital platforms, notably the Malayalam film Trance (2020), the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020) and the Tamil digital series Paava Kadhaigal, among other projects.

Actor Sundeep Kishan welcomed him aboard and stated that he is elated to collaborate with his guru again. The actor had worked as an assistant director to Menon before being cast as a hero in Sneha Geetham (2010).

Michael is jointly produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and presented by Narayan Das K Narang. The film is being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.