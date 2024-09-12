Gautham Karthik’s next to feature dialogues by Raju Murugan and co-produced by ‘Dada’ director

Gautham Karthik’s new film was announced on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Director Raju Murugan of Cuckoo and Joker fame is writing dialogues for the untitled project that will be directed by his erstwhile assistant Dhina Raghavan.

In a statement, Dhina said, “The film will depict the local political dynamics of an area such as Taramani in South Chennai, utilizing straightforward events intertwined with elements of political satire while remaining close to reality. We have characterized Gautham Karthik’s role as a local boy in the neighborhood, where politics is intense. This will be totally different from what he has done so far, and his character will make us feel like a boy in our home.”

The film is tentatively titled GK 19, and is produced by A.P.V. Maran of M.G. Studios, and Dada director Ganesh K Babu. The official announcement on the film’s cast and crew will be revealed soon. The shooting will reportedly go on floors shortly, and makers are planning to release the film in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Gautham has films like Criminal and Mr X in different stages of development.