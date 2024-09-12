GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gautham Karthik’s next to feature dialogues by Raju Murugan and co-produced by ‘Dada’ director

‘GK 19’ is helmed by Raju Murugan’s erstwhile assistant Dhina Raghavan

Updated - September 12, 2024 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gautham Karthik with the makers of his next film

Gautham Karthik with the makers of his next film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gautham Karthik’s new film was announced on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Director Raju Murugan of Cuckoo and Joker fame is writing dialogues for the untitled project that will be directed by his erstwhile assistant Dhina Raghavan.

Gautham Karthik on ‘Pathu Thala,’ ‘August 16, 1947,’ and what actors should hold onto

In a statement, Dhina said, “The film will depict the local political dynamics of an area such as Taramani in South Chennai, utilizing straightforward events intertwined with elements of political satire while remaining close to reality. We have characterized Gautham Karthik’s role as a local boy in the neighborhood, where politics is intense. This will be totally different from what he has done so far, and his character will make us feel like a boy in our home.”

The film is tentatively titled GK 19, and is produced by A.P.V. Maran of M.G. Studios, and Dada director Ganesh K Babu. The official announcement on the film’s cast and crew will be revealed soon. The shooting will reportedly go on floors shortly, and makers are planning to release the film in the summer of 2025.

‘Mr. X’: Manju Warrier joins cast of Arya-Gautham Karthik’s film

Meanwhile, Gautham has films like Criminal and Mr X in different stages of development.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:53 pm IST

