ADVERTISEMENT

Gautham Karthik’s ‘August 16, 1947’ trailer tells the ‘most shocking chapter’ of India’s independence

March 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

Produced by AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release in theatres on April 7

The Hindu Bureau

Gautham Karthik in a still from ‘August 16, 1947’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Tamil/YouTube

A riveting trailer of the upcoming Tamil period drama August 16, 1947, headlined by Gautham Karthik, was released by the makers today. Produced by AR Murugadoss, the film is written and directed by NS Ponkumar.

The film is set in a village called Sangadu, which is described as “the capital of slavery,” a day before the Indian independence in 1947. The trailer begins with a chilling dialogue from the antagonist, a British head, who says, ”Rest isn’t necessary to forget the pain; you can just inflict more pain.” The film tells the bone-chilling, emotional story of how the British kept the village in the dark about Indian Independence, and how the villagers fought back and got their own freedom.

ALSO READ:Gautham Karthik on ‘Pathu Thala,’ ‘August 16, 1947,’ and what actors should hold onto

August 16, 1947 also stars Pugazh, Revathy Sharma, Richard Ashton, and Jason Shah among others. With music by Sean Roldan, the film has cinematography by Selvakumar SK, editing by Sudharsan R, and art by Santhanam T.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is produced by A.R.Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi. It is written and directed by NS Ponkumar. The film is set for a release in theatres on April 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US