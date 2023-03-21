Gautham Karthik’s ‘August 16, 1947’ trailer tells the ‘most shocking chapter’ of India’s independence

March 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST

A riveting trailer of the upcoming Tamil period drama August 16, 1947, headlined by Gautham Karthik, was released by the makers today. Produced by AR Murugadoss, the film is written and directed by NS Ponkumar.

The film is set in a village called Sangadu, which is described as “the capital of slavery,” a day before the Indian independence in 1947. The trailer begins with a chilling dialogue from the antagonist, a British head, who says, ”Rest isn’t necessary to forget the pain; you can just inflict more pain.” The film tells the bone-chilling, emotional story of how the British kept the village in the dark about Indian Independence, and how the villagers fought back and got their own freedom.

August 16, 1947 also stars Pugazh, Revathy Sharma, Richard Ashton, and Jason Shah among others. With music by Sean Roldan, the film has cinematography by Selvakumar SK, editing by Sudharsan R, and art by Santhanam T.

The film is produced by A.R.Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi. It is written and directed by NS Ponkumar. The film is set for a release in theatres on April 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English.