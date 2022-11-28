Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan tie the knot

November 28, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The couple, who worked together in 2019’s ‘Devarattam’, announced last month that they are in a relationship

The Hindu Bureau

Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan from the wedding ceremony | Photo Credit: @manjimamohan/Instagram

Actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan, who recently revealed that they are in a relationship, tied the knot in a private ceremony on Monday.

Manjima shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gautham, the son of veteran actor Karthik, made his film debut in 2013 with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. Since then, he has acted in over a dozen films, like Vai Raja Vai, Rangoon, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, and Devarattam. He will be seen next in Pathu Thala, alongside Silambarasan, and in the period drama 16 August 1947.

Manjima, who started her career in Malayalam films as a child artist, made her debut as a lead in 2015’s Oru Vadakkan Selfie. In Tamil, she debuted with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2016 film Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada. Since then, she has predominantly acted in Tamil films, like Ippadai Vellum, Kalathil Sandhippom, Tughlaq Durbar, and FIR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Notably, Gautham and Manjima worked together in Muthiah’s 2019 film Devarattam. There were speculations that the two started dating during the shoot of the film, and they kept their relationship private until last month.

On October 31, the couple officially revealed the news to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US