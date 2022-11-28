  1. EPaper
Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan tie the knot

The couple, who worked together in 2019’s ‘Devarattam’, announced last month that they are in a relationship

November 28, 2022 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan from the wedding ceremony

Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan from the wedding ceremony | Photo Credit: @manjimamohan/Instagram

Actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan, who recently revealed that they are in a relationship, tied the knot in a private ceremony on Monday.

Manjima shared pictures from the ceremony on social media.

Gautham, the son of veteran actor Karthik, made his film debut in 2013 with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal. Since then, he has acted in over a dozen films, like Vai Raja Vai, Rangoon, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, and Devarattam. He will be seen next in Pathu Thala, alongside Silambarasan, and in the period drama 16 August 1947.

Manjima, who started her career in Malayalam films as a child artist, made her debut as a lead in 2015’s Oru Vadakkan Selfie. In Tamil, she debuted with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2016 film Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada. Since then, she has predominantly acted in Tamil films, like Ippadai Vellum, Kalathil Sandhippom, Tughlaq Durbar, and FIR.

Notably, Gautham and Manjima worked together in Muthiah’s 2019 film Devarattam. There were speculations that the two started dating during the shoot of the film, and they kept their relationship private until last month.

On October 31, the couple officially revealed the news to the world.

