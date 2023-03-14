ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gaslight’ trailer: Sara Ali Khan in a house of secrets

March 14, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

A young paraplegic woman investigates her father’s disappearance in this mystery-thriller co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey

The Hindu Bureau

Sara Ali Khan in the trailer for ‘Gaslight’ | Photo Credit: -

The trailer for Disney+ Hotstar’s gothic murder mystery Gaslight is out. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey, the film unfolds around a large royal estate, where dark secrets are buried.

Meesha (Sara Ali Khan), a young paraplegic woman, returns to her family’s estate after 15 years at the urging of her estranged father. When she reaches, however, he is not there to receive her. In the company of inscrutable Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh), gruff Kapil (Vikrant Massey) and assorted weirdos, Meesha begins to question their version of events. Strange encounters and grisly discoveries lead her to believe that her father has been murdered, and that everyone is hiding the truth.

Gaslight is directed by Pavan Kripalani, known for horror films like Ragini MMS and Phobia and the 2021 horror-comedy Bhoot Police. This is Sara’s second direct-to-digital release after Atrangi Re (also on Disney+ Hotstar).

On portraying a character like Meesha, Khan shared in a statement, “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat.”

Gaslight will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

