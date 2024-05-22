Gary Oldman's 'Parthenope' receives 9.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Paolo Sorrentino's latest directorial, Parthenope, basked in glory at the Cannes Film Festival as it garnered a remarkable 9.5-minute standing ovation on Tuesday night.

The acclaimed director embraced the stars of the film, including Gary Oldman, Celeste Della Porta, and Stefania Sandrelli, amidst tears of joy and overwhelming emotion, as confirmed by Variety. Celeste Della Porta, who embodies the titular character in Parthenope, was visibly moved as tears streamed down her face during the emotional ovation.

Sorrentino himself, reflecting on the poignant moment, expressed gratitude to Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux, acknowledging the festival's pivotal role in his illustrious cinematic journey that began two decades ago. "For me, this movie is a celebration of the journey of my life," Sorrentino shared with the audience.

The Italian auteur, renowned for his distinctive style and profound storytelling, has left an indelible mark on Cannes over the years. With seven films competing for the prestigious Palme d'Or and previous accolades including the festival's jury prize and the prize of the ecumenical jury, Sorrentino's influence on the festival is undeniable.

Parthenope unfolds the captivating narrative of a woman bearing the name of her city, described by Sorrentino as "neither siren nor myth." The ensemble cast features Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Peppe Lanzetta, and Isabella Ferrari. In an interview with Variety, Sorrentino described Parthenope as his first "feminine epic," acknowledging the heroic journey of women towards freedom.

Gary Oldman's portrayal of American writer John Cheever, who found inspiration in Italy for his short stories, adds further depth to the narrative. Sorrentino, praising Oldman's versatility, remarked, "He is one of the top five actors in the world. He can play anything."