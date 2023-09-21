Gary Oldman-starrer ‘Slow Horses’ season three premiere date out

September 21, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Apple TV+ shared the first-look of the upcoming third season of its espionage drama, Slow Horses, starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman. Adapted from ‘Real Tigers’, the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series ‘Slough House’, the six-episode third season of Slow Horses will premiere globally on Friday, December 1 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through December 29.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Sope Dìrísù joins the season three cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, along with Katherine Waterston who plays Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Season three is directed by Saul Metzstein.

Since its premiere, Slow Horses has received BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman’s first for Best Lead Actor, and co-star Jack Lowden picked up a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In addition to the upcoming third season, Apple TV+ previously announced a fourth season set to be adapted from the fourth novel,’ Spook Street’.

