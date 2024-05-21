‘Garudan’ trailer: Sasikumar, Soori and Unni Mukundan promise a riveting actioner high on emotions

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil action drama, Garudan, headlined by Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan, was released by the makers today. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film is set to release in theatres on May 31.

The riveting trailer of Garudan introduces us to the story of two inseparable friends — Aadhi (Sasikumar and Karuna (Unni) — and Karuna’s loyal watchful protector, Sokkan (Soori). Though we are not told of special details of the plot, thankfully, a sinister plot by the film’s antagonists, played by Samuthirakani and Mime Gopi, puts Sokkan in a precarious situation and his loyalty being questioned. The trailer promises a thrilling action drama that is also high on emotions.

Actors Sshivada, Roshni Haripriyan and Revathi Sharma are paired opposite Sasikumar, Unni, and Soori, respectively, in Garudan. The cast of the film also features RV Udayakumar, Vadivukarasi, Dushyanth, Rajendran and Bragida among others.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film has cinematography by Arthur A Wilson and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Produced by K Kumar under his Lark Studios banner, Garudan is presented by Vetrimaaran’s Grassroot Film Company

