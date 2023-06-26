ADVERTISEMENT

‘Garudan’ teaser: Suresh Gopi bashes up goons with a motorbike helmet

June 26, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST

The 20-second teaser was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of Suresh’s 65th birthday

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Garudan’ | Photo Credit: @magicframes2011/Twitter

A short 20-second teaser video of Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi’s upcoming film Garudan was released by the makers on the actor’s 65th birthday on Monday.

The video features Suresh as a top cop investigating a case while also bashing goons with a helmet. Also starring Biju Menon in the lead, the film is directed by debutant Arun Varma. Dileesh Pothan, Siddique, Abhirami, Thalaivasal Vijay, Divya Pillai, Nishanth Sagar, Jagadish, Major Ravi, Nishant Sagar, Ranjini, Ranjith Kankol, and Malavika are part of the cast.

The film has a story written by Jinesh M, based on which Midhun Manuel Thomas has written the screenplay. With music scored by Jakes Bejoy, Garudan has cinematography by Ajay David Kachappilly and editing by Sreejith Sarang. The film is bankrolled by Magic Frames.

