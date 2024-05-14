ADVERTISEMENT

‘Garudan’, starring Sasikumar, Soori and Unni Mukundan, gets a release date

Published - May 14, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, the film also stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan and Samuthirakani

The Hindu Bureau

Sasikumar and Soori in a still from ‘Garudan’ | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

The release date of Garudan, helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, has been announced by the makers. The film, which stars Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan, is all set to hit theatres on May 31. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Soori’s film with Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan titled ‘Garudan’

Soori took to his social media profiles to share the announcement news along with a video featuring a medley of scenes from the film. 

Soori on ‘Viduthalai’, the story behind its making, and his takeaway from a 25-year journey

Produced by K. Kumar, Garudan is presented by Vetrimaaran’s Grassroot Film Company and Lark Studios. The film also stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan, Samuthirakani, Mime Gopi, R.V.Udayakumar, Vadivukarasi, Dushyanth, Rajendran and Bragida. 

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arthur A Wilson is handling the film’s cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the Garudan release date announcement video here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US