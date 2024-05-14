‘Garudan’, starring Sasikumar, Soori and Unni Mukundan, gets a release date

The release date of Garudan, helmed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, has been announced by the makers. The film, which stars Soori, Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan, is all set to hit theatres on May 31.

Soori took to his social media profiles to share the announcement news along with a video featuring a medley of scenes from the film.

Produced by K. Kumar, Garudan is presented by Vetrimaaran’s Grassroot Film Company and Lark Studios. The film also stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan, Samuthirakani, Mime Gopi, R.V.Udayakumar, Vadivukarasi, Dushyanth, Rajendran and Bragida.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Arthur A Wilson is handling the film’s cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing.

Watch the Garudan release date announcement video here: