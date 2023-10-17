‘Gargoyles’ live-action series reboot in works

October 17, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

A live-action reboot of Gargoyles is currently in the works at Disney+. According to an article in Variety, the streaming service is teaming up with Gary Dauberman and James Wan‘s Atomic Monster to develop a live-action version of the animated show.

The series will feature Dauberman as the writer and executive producer with Wan also executive producing it. Gargoyles was originally created by Greg Weisman and the series, which was aired for three seasons from 1994-1997, featured a voice cast that included Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Ed Asner, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Jeff Bennett, and Bill Fagerbakke.

Dauberman is known for penning horror films like the Annabelle franchise and The Nun films which were all produced by Wan and Atomic Monster. Dauberman also turned director with Annabelle Comes Homeand also collaborated with Wan for the DC series Swamp Thing.