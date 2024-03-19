March 19, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Prime Video, at the #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai on Tuesday, announced that a Tamil period crime series titled Gangs Kuruthi Punal is set to premiere on the platform soon.

The series features Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Set in the 70s, the period action drama is a tale of revenge and a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city.

“Replete with smugglers, dealers, pornographers, film stars, aristocrats, and politicians, this larger-than-life series weaves a gripping narrative of ambition, betrayal, and a relentless struggle for power,” read a note from the makers.

The series is creative produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The director is Noah, who has also written the series along with Tamizh Prabha and Prabhu Kalidas.