‘Gangs Kuruthi Punal’: Ashok Selvan’s Tamil period crimes series coming to Prime Video

Creative produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the series also features Sathyaraj, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles

March 19, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ashok Selvan in a still from ‘Gangs Kuruthi Punal’

Ashok Selvan in a still from ‘Gangs Kuruthi Punal’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video, at the #AreYouReady content showcase event in Mumbai on Tuesday, announced that a Tamil period crime series titled Gangs Kuruthi Punal is set to premiere on the platform soon.

The series features Sathyaraj, Ashok Selvan, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Set in the 70s, the period action drama is a tale of revenge and a bloody power struggle within the first organized gang of a port city.

‘Snakes and Ladders’: Karthik Subbaraj-backed Tamil series coming to Prime Video

“Replete with smugglers, dealers, pornographers, film stars, aristocrats, and politicians, this larger-than-life series weaves a gripping narrative of ambition, betrayal, and a relentless struggle for power,” read a note from the makers.

The series is creative produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The director is Noah, who has also written the series along with Tamizh Prabha and Prabhu Kalidas.

