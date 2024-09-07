ADVERTISEMENT

Ganesh-Ramesh Aravind starrer titled ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’

Published - September 07, 2024 05:39 pm IST

Directed by Vikhyath A R, ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’, starring Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind, is bankrolled by Satya Rayala

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh in ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The Ramesh Aravind-Ganesh starrer has been titled Yours Sincerely Raam. The Kannada film, produced by Satya Rayala of The Rayala Studios, is directed by Vikhyath A R.

The makers released a promotional video to announce the title and give a glimpse of the movie. In the video, Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind’s characters are seen walking in a war zone, trying to escape a highly protected military region. Set in the 90s, the film attempts to promote the message of “peace over war”.

Naveen Kumar is the film’s cinematographer while Harish Komme has been roped in as the editor. Anoop Seelin is the music composer. Vikhyath, who had produced Monsoon Raaga (2022) and Pushpaka Vimana (2017), is turning director with Yours Sincerely Raam.

Meanwhile, Ganesh was last seen in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Released in August, the relationship drama has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024 in the Kannada film industry.

