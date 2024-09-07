Ganesh-Ramesh Aravind starrer titled ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’

The Ramesh Aravind-Ganesh starrer has been titled Yours Sincerely Raam. The Kannada film, produced by Satya Rayala of The Rayala Studios, is directed by Vikhyath A R.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers released a promotional video to announce the title and give a glimpse of the movie. In the video, Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind’s characters are seen walking in a war zone, trying to escape a highly protected military region. Set in the 90s, the film attempts to promote the message of “peace over war”.

Naveen Kumar is the film’s cinematographer while Harish Komme has been roped in as the editor. Anoop Seelin is the music composer. Vikhyath, who had produced Monsoon Raaga (2022) and Pushpaka Vimana (2017), is turning director with Yours Sincerely Raam.

ALSO READ:How superhit Kannada track ‘Dwapara’ from ‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi’ has given actor Ganesh a new lease of life

Meanwhile, Ganesh was last seen in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Released in August, the relationship drama has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024 in the Kannada film industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.