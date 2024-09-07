GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganesh-Ramesh Aravind starrer titled ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’

Directed by Vikhyath A R, ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’, starring Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind, is bankrolled by Satya Rayala

Published - September 07, 2024 05:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh in ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’.

Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh in ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The Ramesh Aravind-Ganesh starrer has been titled Yours Sincerely Raam. The Kannada film, produced by Satya Rayala of The Rayala Studios, is directed by Vikhyath A R.

‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’ movie review: Chandrajith Belliappa makes a promising debut with a fairytale-like romantic drama

The makers released a promotional video to announce the title and give a glimpse of the movie. In the video, Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind’s characters are seen walking in a war zone, trying to escape a highly protected military region. Set in the 90s, the film attempts to promote the message of “peace over war”.

Naveen Kumar is the film’s cinematographer while Harish Komme has been roped in as the editor. Anoop Seelin is the music composer. Vikhyath, who had produced Monsoon Raaga (2022) and Pushpaka Vimana (2017), is turning director with Yours Sincerely Raam.

ALSO READ:How superhit Kannada track ‘Dwapara’ from ‘Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi’ has given actor Ganesh a new lease of life

Meanwhile, Ganesh was last seen in Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Released in August, the relationship drama has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2024 in the Kannada film industry.

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

