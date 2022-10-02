‘Gandhi Talks’: Glimpse from Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami’s silent film out

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film is also headlined by Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari

ANI
October 02, 2022 13:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Stills from the glimpse video | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

A glimpse of the upcoming dark comedy film Gandhi Talks was unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. The silent film is directed by Marathi director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles

ADVERTISEMENT

The glimpse video shows the four lead characters in narratives that grapple or deal with the role our Indian currency notes play. For instance, we see Vijay’s character charge a drumbeating monkey toy using currency notes, and the toy is kept next to three wise monkey dolls, a symbol of the lifestyle that Gandhi famously adopted and spoke about. Frames highlighting the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the currency notes and a remixed instrumental version of Raghupati Raghav playing in the background all point out to a strong social commentary waiting for us.

With music scored by AR Rahman, Gandhi Talks is set to release in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is a silent film with only non-verbal communication.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Produced by Zee Studios, and co-produced by Kyoorious Digital Pvt. Ltd. and Movie Mill Entertainment, the film is set to release worldwide in 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil cinema
Indian cinema
Hindi cinema
Marathi cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app