‘Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh’ trailer: What if Gandhi survived Godse’s assassination attempt?

January 11, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

The trailer of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming historical drama Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The three-minute-long trailer first shows the events leading up to Naduram Godse assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. However, here, the Mahatma survives the assassination. Godse, seething with anger, meets Gandhi, who just smiles at him. Santhoshi’s film reimagines history and explores what would have happened when the ideologies of these two men meet and go to war.

The upcoming period film stars Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively. Music for the film is composed by famed composer AR Rahman, with sound design by Resul Pookutty

Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, the feature film is set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan at the box office.

Santhoshi, known for films such as Damini, Ghatak, Andaaz Apna Apna, and so on, is returning after nine long years, His last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013).