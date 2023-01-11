ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh’ trailer: What if Gandhi survived Godse’s assassination attempt?

January 11, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film, starring Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar in the titular roles, reimagines history by asking ‘What if Mahatma Gandhi survived his assassination?’

The Hindu Bureau

Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively, in ‘Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh’ | Photo Credit: PVR Pictures

The trailer of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming historical drama Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The three-minute-long trailer first shows the events leading up to Naduram Godse assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. However, here, the Mahatma survives the assassination. Godse, seething with anger, meets Gandhi, who just smiles at him. Santhoshi’s film reimagines history and explores what would have happened when the ideologies of these two men meet and go to war.

The upcoming period film stars Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively. Music for the film is composed by famed composer AR Rahman, with sound design by Resul Pookutty

Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, the feature film is set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer Pathaan at the box office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Santhoshi, known for films such as Damini, Ghatak, Andaaz Apna Apna, and so on, is returning after nine long years, His last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led Phata Poster Nikhla Hero (2013).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US